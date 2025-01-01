文档部分
TextSize

获取文本大小。

void  TextSize(
   const string  text,       // 文本
   int&          width,      // 宽度
   int&          height      // 高度
   );

参数

text

[输入]  测量文本。

width

[输出]  返回文本大小变量的引用。

height

[输出]  返回文本高度变量的引用。

注释

当前字体用于测量文本。