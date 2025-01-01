文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasDataOffset 

DataOffset

返回数据偏移值。

 int  DataOffset()

返回值

数据偏移。

DataOffset

设置数据偏移值。                                            

 void  DataOffset(
   const int  value,  //偏移
   )

参数

value

[in] 数据偏移。 