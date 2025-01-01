文档部分
VScaleMax

返回纵坐标最大值。

 double  VScaleMax()

返回值

纵坐标最大值。

设置纵坐标最大值。                        

 void  VScaleMax(
   const double  value,  //   纵坐标值 
   )

参数

value

[in] 最大值。