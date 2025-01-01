文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasMaxDescrLen 

MaxDescrLen（获得方法）

返回描述符的最大长度。

 uint  MaxDescrLen()

返回值

描述符的最大长度值。

MaxDescrLen（设置方法）

设置描述符的最大长度。                          

 void  MaxDescrLen(
   const uint  value,  // 最大长度
   )

参数

value

[in] 描述符的最大长度值。