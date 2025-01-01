文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasColorBackground 

ColorBackground（获得方法）

返回背景色。

 uint  ColorBackground()

返回值

Background color.

ColorBackground（设置方法）

设置背景色。                                          

 void  ColorBackground(
   const uint  value,  //背景色
   )

参数

value

[in]  背景色。