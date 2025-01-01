文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasColorUpdate 

ColorUpdate

更新序列颜色（指定位置）。

 bool  ColorUpdate(
   const uint  pos,  //索引编号
   const uint  clr,  //颜色
   )

参数

pos

[in] 序列索引 ― 从0开始的添加序列号。 

clr

[in] 颜色值。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则―false。