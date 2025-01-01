文档部分
返回绘制图表网格时的纵坐标标尺数。

 uint  NumGrid()

返回值

标尺数。

NumGrid

设置绘制图表网格时的纵坐标标尺数。                      

 void  NumGrid(
   const uint  value,  // 标尺数
   )

参数

value

[in] 标尺数。 