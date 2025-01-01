文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasPolyline 

Polyline

绘制一条折线。

void  Polyline(
   int&        x[],     // X 坐标数组
   int&        y[],     // Y 坐标数组
   const uint  clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x[]

[输入]  折线顶点 X 坐标的数组。

y[]

[输入]  折线顶点 Y 坐标的数组。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。