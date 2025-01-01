文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasFillTriangle 

FillTriangle

绘制一个填充三角形。

void  FillTriangle(
   int         x1,      // X 坐标
   int         y1,      // Y 坐标
   int         x2,      // X 坐标
   int         y2,      // Y 坐标
   int         x3,      // X 坐标
   int         y3,      // Y 坐标
   const uint  clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x1

[输入]  三角形第一个对角的 X 坐标。

y1

[输入]  三角形第一个对角的 Y 坐标。

x2

[输入]  三角形第二个对角的 X 坐标。

y2

[输入]  三角形第二个对角的 Y 坐标。

x3

[输入]  三角形第三个边角的 X 坐标。

y3

[输入]  三角形第三个对角的 Y 坐标。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。