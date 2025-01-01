文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasColorGrid 

ColorGrid（获得方法）

返回网格颜色。

 uint  ColorGrid()

返回值

网格颜色。

ColorGrid（设置方法）

设置网格颜色。

 void  ColorGrid(
   const uint  value,  // 网格颜色
   )

参数

value

[in]  网格颜色。  