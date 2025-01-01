文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasShowFlags 

ShowFlags（获得方法）

返回图表元素的可视标识。

 bool  ShowFlags()

返回值

图表元素的可视标识值。

ShowFlags（设置方法）

设置图表元素的可视标识。                                  

 void  ShowFlags(
   const uint  flags,  // 标识
   )

参数

标识

[in] 图表元素的可视标识值