MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasShowLegend 

ShowLegend

设置图例的可视标识值(FLAG_SHOW_LEGEND)。

 void  ShowLegend(
   const bool  flag,  // 标识值
   )

参数

flag

[in] 标识值：

  • true ―  图例可见。
  • false ― 图例不可见。