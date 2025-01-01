文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasPolylineAA 

PolylineAA

使用反锯齿算法绘制一条折线。

void  PolylineAA(
   int&        x[],                // X 坐标数组
   int&        y[],                // Y 坐标数组
   const uint  clr,                // 颜色
   const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // 线形
   );

参数

x[]

[输入]  折线顶点 X 坐标的数组。

y[]

[输入]  折线顶点 Y 坐标的数组。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。

style=UINT_MAX

[输入]  线形是 ENUM_LINE_STYLE 枚举值之一或一个自定义数值。