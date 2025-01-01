文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasTextWidth 

TextWidth

获取文本宽度。

int  TextWidth(
   const string  text      // 文本
   );

参数

text

[输入]  测量文本。

返回值

文本高度, 以像素为单位

注释

当前字体用于测量文本。