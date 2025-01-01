文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasFillPolygon 

FillPolygon

绘制一个填充多边形。

void  FillPolygon(
   int&         x,      // 多边形各点的 X 坐标的数组
   int&         y,      // 多边形各点的 Y 坐标的数组
   const uint  clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x

[in]  多边形各点的 X 坐标的数组。

y

[in]  多边形各点的 Y 坐标的数组。

clr

[in]  ARGB颜色格式。

Pie