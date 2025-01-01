文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasPixelGet 

PixelGet

获取指定坐标点的颜色。

uint  PixelGet(
   const int  x,     // X 坐标
   const int  y      // Y 坐标
   );

参数

x

[输入]  点的 X 坐标。

y

[输入]  点的 Y 坐标。

返回值

ARGB 格式的点颜色。