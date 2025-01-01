文档部分
FillEllipse

在指定坐标的矩形上绘制填充椭圆形。

void  FillPolygon(
   int         x1,      // 矩形左上角的 X 坐标
   int         y1,      // 矩形左上角的 Y 坐标
   int         x2,      // 矩形右下角的 X 坐标
   int         y2,      // 矩形右下角的 Y 坐标
   const uint  clr       // 椭圆形颜色
   );

参数

x1

[in]  形成矩形的左上角的 X 坐标。

y1

[in]  形成矩形的左上角的 Y 坐标。

x2

[in]  形成矩形的右下角的 X 坐标。

y2

[in]  形成矩形的右下角的 Y 坐标。

clr

[in]  ARGB颜色格式。