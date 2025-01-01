文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasFontSet 

FontSet

设置当前字体。

bool  FontSet(
   const string  name,        // 名称
   const int     size,        // 大小
   const uint    flags=0,     // 标志
   const uint    angle=0      // 角度
   );

参数

name

[输入]  字体名称。例如, "Arial"。

size

[输入]  字体大小。参阅 TextSetFont() 函数描述来了解更多关于大小设置。

flags=0

[输入]  字体创建标志。参阅 TextSetFont() 函数描述来了解更多关于标志。

angle=0

[输入]  字体倾斜角度, 单位为十分之一度。

返回值

true - 如果成功, 否则 - false