MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasShowScaleRight 

ShowScaleRight

设置右侧比例的可视标识值(FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_RIGHT)。                          

 void  ShowScaleRight(
   const bool  flag,  // 标识值 
   )

参数

flag

[in] 标识值：

  • true ―  右侧比例可见。
  • false ― 右侧比例不可见。