文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasFillCircle 

FillCircle

绘制一个填充圆形。

void  FillCircle(
   int         x,       // X 坐标
   int         y,       // Y 坐标
   int         r,       // 半径
   const uint  clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x

[输入]  填充圆心的 X 坐标。

y

[输入]  填充圆心的 Y 坐标。

r

[输入]  填充圆形的半径。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。