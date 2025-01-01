文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasPolylineSmooth 

PolylineSmooth

通过两种抗锯齿算法连续绘制一个指定宽度的多段线。首先，单一线段是基于Bezier曲线平滑。然后，栅格抗锯齿算法应用于建自这些线段的多段线来提高渲染性。

void  PolylineSmooth(
   const int&       x[],                         // 多段线各点的X坐标的数组
   const int&       y[],                         // 多段线各点的 Y 坐标的数组
   const uint       clr,                         // 颜色 
   const int        size,                        // 线条宽度
   ENUM_LINE_STYLE  style=STYLE_SOLID,           // 线条样式
   ENUM_LINE_END    end_style=LINE_END_ROUND,    // 线条末端样式
   double           tension=0.5,                 // 抗锯齿参数值
   double           step=10                      // 近似步骤
   )

参数

&x[]

[in]  多段线的X坐标数组。

&y[]

[in]  多段线的Y坐标数组。

clr

[in]  ARGB颜色格式。

size

[in]  线条宽度。

style=STYLE_SOLID

[in]  线条样式就是ENUM_LINE_STYLE 枚举值或自定义值的其中一个。

end_style=LINE_END_ROUND

[in]  线条样式就是ENUM_LINE_END 枚举值的其中一个。

tension=0.5

[in]  平滑参数值。

step=10

[in]  近似步骤。

 