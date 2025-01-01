- Attach
PolylineSmooth
通过两种抗锯齿算法连续绘制一个指定宽度的多段线。首先，单一线段是基于Bezier曲线平滑。然后，栅格抗锯齿算法应用于建自这些线段的多段线来提高渲染性。
|
void PolylineSmooth(
参数
&x[]
[in] 多段线的X坐标数组。
&y[]
[in] 多段线的Y坐标数组。
clr
[in] ARGB颜色格式。
size
[in] 线条宽度。
style=STYLE_SOLID
[in] 线条样式就是ENUM_LINE_STYLE 枚举值或自定义值的其中一个。
end_style=LINE_END_ROUND
[in] 线条样式就是ENUM_LINE_END 枚举值的其中一个。
tension=0.5
[in] 平滑参数值。
step=10
[in] 近似步骤。