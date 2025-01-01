文档部分
ShowPercent

设置百分比的可视标识值(FLAG_SHOW_PERCENT)。                            

 void  ShowPercent(
   const bool  flag,  // 标识值 
   )

参数

flag

[in] 标识值：

  • true ― 百分比可见。
  • false ― 百分比不可见。