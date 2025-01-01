文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasVScaleParams 

VScaleParams

设置纵坐标值的参数。

 void  VScaleParams(
   const double  max,   // 最大值
   const double  min,   // 最小值
   const uint    grid,  // 标尺数
   )

参数

max

[in] 最小值。

min

[in] 最大值。 

grid

[in] 比例尺数。 