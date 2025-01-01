文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasLineVertical 

LineVertical

绘制一条垂直线段。

void  LineVertical(
   int         x,       // X 坐标
   int         y1,      // Y 坐标
   int         y2,      // Y 坐标
   const uint  clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x

[输入]  线段的 X 坐标。

y1

[输入]  线段第一个点的 Y 坐标。

y2

[输入]  线段第二个点的 Y 坐标。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。