MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasFontFlagsSet 

FontFlagsSet

设置字体标志。

bool  FontFlagsSet(
   uint  flags      // 标志
   );

参数

flags

[输入]  字体创建标志。参阅 TextSetFont() 函数描述来了解更多关于标志。

返回值

true - 如果成功, 否则 - false