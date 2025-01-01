文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasColorBorder 

ColorBorder（获得方法）

返回边框颜色。

 uint  ColorBorder()

返回值

边框颜色。

ColorBorder（设置方法）

设置边框颜色。                                            

 void  ColorBorder(
   const uint  value,  //边框颜色
   )

参数

value

[in]  边框颜色。