设置顶部比例的可视标识值 (FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_TOP)。                          

 void  ShowScaleTop(
   const bool  flag,  // 标识值 
   )

参数

flag

[in] 标识值：

  • true ―  顶部比例可见。
  • false ― 顶部比例不可见。