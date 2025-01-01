文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasLoadFromFile 

LoadFromFile

从 BMP 文件里读取一个图像。

bool  LoadFromFile(
   const string  filename      // 文件名称
   );

参数

filename

[输入]  文件名称 (包含 "BMP" 扩展名)。

返回值

true - 如果成功, 否则 - false