文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasPixelSet 

PixelSet

设置指定坐标点的颜色。

void  PixelSet(
   const int   x,       // X 坐标
   const int   y,       // Y 坐标
   const uint  clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x

[输入]  点的 X 坐标。

y

[输入]  点的 Y 坐标。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。