MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasVScaleMin 

VScaleMin (Get method)

返回纵坐标最小值。

 double  VScaleMin()

返回值

纵坐标最小值。

VScaleMin（设置方法）

设置纵坐标最小值。                  

 void  VScaleMin(
   const double  value,    // 纵坐标值
   )

参数

value

[in] 最小值。 