MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasTextOut 

TextOut

显示文本。

void  TextOut(
   int         x,               // X 坐标
   int         y,               // Y 坐标
   string      text,            // 文本
   const uint  clr,             // 颜色
   uint        alignment=0      // 对齐
   );

参数

x

[输入]  文本锚点的 X 坐标。

y

[输入]  文本锚点的 Y 坐标。

text

[输入]  显示文本。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。

alignment=0

[输入]  文本锚点方法。参阅 TextOut() 函数描述来了解更多关于锚点的方法。

注释

当前字体用于显示文本。