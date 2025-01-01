文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasTriangleWu 

TriangleWu

Draws a triangle using Wu's anti-aliasing algorithm.

void  TriangleWu(
   const int   x1,                 // X 坐标
   const int   y1,                 // Y 坐标
   const int   x2,                 // X 坐标
   const int   y2,                 // Y 坐标
   const int   x3,                 // X 坐标
   const int   y3,                 // Y 坐标
   const uint  clr,                // 颜色
   const uint  style=UINT_MAX      // 线形
   );

参数

x1

[输入]  三角形第一个对角的 X 坐标。

y1

[输入]  三角形第一个对角的 Y 坐标。

x2

[输入]  三角形第二个对角的 X 坐标。

y2

[输入]  三角形第二个对角的 Y 坐标。

x3

[输入]  三角形第三个边角的 X 坐标。

y3

[输入]  三角形第三个对角的 Y 坐标。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。

style=UINT_MAX

[输入]  线形是 ENUM_LINE_STYLE 枚举值之一或一个自定义数值。