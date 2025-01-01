文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasFontAngleSet 

FontAngleSet

设置字体倾斜角度。

bool  FontAngleSet(
   uint  angle      // 角度
   );

参数

angle

[输入]  字体倾斜角度, 单位为十分之一度。

返回值

true - 如果成功, 否则 - false