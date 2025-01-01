文档部分
FontGet

获取当前字体参数。

void  FontGet(
   string&  name,      // 名称
   int&     size,      // 大小
   uint&    flags,     // 标志
   uint&    angle      // 倾斜角度
   );

参数

name

[输出]  返回字体名称变量的引用。

size

[输出]  返回字体大小变量的引用。

flags

[输出]  返回字体标志变量的引用。

angle

[输出]  返回字体倾斜角度变量的引用。