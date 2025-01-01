文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasLineStyleSet 

LineStyleSet

设置线形。

void  LineStyleSet(
   const uint  style      // 线形
   );

参数

style

[输入]  线形。

注释

输入参数可以是任意 ENUM_LINE_STYLE 枚举数值。此外，可以创建一个自定义的绘制风格。