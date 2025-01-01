- Attach
TransparentLevelSet
设置透明级别。
|
void TransparentLevelSet(
参数
value
[输入] 透明级别的新值。
注释
0 代表完全透明, 而 255 - 则是完全不透明。
设置透明级别将影响所有先前已绘部分。指定的透明级别不影响将来的构造。