MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasTransparentLevelSet 

TransparentLevelSet

设置透明级别。

void  TransparentLevelSet(
   const uchar  value      // 数值
   );

参数

value

[输入]  透明级别的新值。

注释

0 代表完全透明, 而 255 - 则是完全不透明。

设置透明级别将影响所有先前已绘部分。指定的透明级别不影响将来的构造。