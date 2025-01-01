文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasPolylineThick 

PolylineThick

通过抗锯齿算法绘制一个指定宽度的多段线。

void  PolylineThick(
   const int      &x[],          // 多段线各点的X坐标的数组
   const int      &y[],          // 多段线各点的 Y 坐标的数组
   const uint     clr,           // 颜色
   const int      size,          // 线条宽度
   const uint     style,         // 线条样式
   ENUM_LINE_END  end_style      // 线条末端样式
   )

参数

&x[]

[in]  多段线的X坐标数组。

&y[]

[in]  多段线的Y坐标数组。

clr

[in]  ARGB颜色格式。

size

[in]  线条宽度。

style

[in]  线条样式就是ENUM_LINE_STYLE 枚举值或自定义值的其中一个。

end_style

[in]  线条样式就是ENUM_LINE_END枚举值的其中一个

 