MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasLineThickVertical 

LineThickVertical

通过抗锯齿算法绘制一段具有指定宽度的手绘垂直线。

void  LineThickVertical(
   const int      x,             // 这段线条的X坐标
   const int      y1,            // 这段线条第一个点的Y坐标
   const int      y2,            // 这段线条第二个点的Y坐标
   const uint     clr,           // 颜色
   const int      size,          // 线条宽度
   const uint     style,         // 线条样式
   ENUM_LINE_END  end_style      // 线条末端样式
   )

参数

x

[in]  这段线条的X坐标。

y1

[in]  这段线条第一个点的Y坐标。

y2

[in]  这段线条第二个点的Y坐标。

clr

[in]  ARGB颜色格式。

size

[in]  线条宽度。

style

[in]  线条样式就是ENUM_LINE_STYLE 枚举值或自定义值的其中一个。

end_style

[in]  线条样式就是ENUM_LINE_END 枚举值的其中一个。

 