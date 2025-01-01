文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasLineHorizontal 

LineHorizontal

绘制一条水平线段。

void  LineHorizontal(
   int         x1,      // X 坐标
   int         x2,      // X 坐标
   int         y,       // Y 坐标
   const uint  clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x1

[输入]  线段第一个点的 X 坐标。

x2

[输入]  线段第二个点的 X 坐标。

y

[输入]  线段的 Y 坐标。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。