文档部分
FillRectangle

绘制一个填充长方形。

void  FillRectangle(
   int         x1,      // X 坐标
   int         y1,      // Y 坐标
   int         x2,      // X 坐标
   int         y2,      // Y 坐标
   const uint  clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x1

[输入] 形成长方形的第一个点的 X 坐标。

y1

[输入] 形成长方形的第一个点的 Y 坐标。

x2

[输入] 形成长方形的第二个点的 X 坐标。

y2

[输入] 形成长方形的第二个点的 Y 坐标。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。