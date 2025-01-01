文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasColorText 

ColorText（获得方法）

返回文本颜色。

 uint  ColorText()

返回值

文本颜色。

ColorText（设置方法）

设置文本颜色。                                            

 void  ColorText(
   const uint  value,  // 文本颜色
   )

参数

value

[in] 文本颜色。