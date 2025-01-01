文档部分
ShowScaleLeft

设置左侧比例的可视标识值(FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_LEFT)。                            

 void  ShowScaleLeft(
   const bool  flag,  // 标识值 
   )

参数

flag

[in] 标识值：

  • true ― 左侧比例可见。
  • false ― 左侧比例不可见。