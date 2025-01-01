文档部分
Fill

填充一片区域。

void  Fill(
   int         x,       // X 坐标
   int         y,       // Y 坐标
   const uint  clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x

[输入]  填充起始点的 X 坐标。

y

[输入]  填充起始点的 Y 坐标。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。