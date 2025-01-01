文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasMaxData 

MaxData（获得方法）

返回可允许的最大数据量（序列）。

 uint  MaxData()

返回值

最大数据量（序列）。

MaxData（设置方法）

设置可允许的最大数据量（序列）。                                    

 void  MaxData(
   const uint  value,  // 数据量
   )

参数

value

[in] 最大数据量（序列）。