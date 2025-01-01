MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasMaxData
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- ColorText
- ColorGrid
- MaxData
- MaxDescrLen
- ShowFlags
- IsShowLegend
- IsShowScaleLeft
- IsShowScaleRight
- IsShowScaleTop
- IsShowScaleBottom
- IsShowGrid
- IsShowDescriptors
- IsShowPercent
- VScaleMin
- VScaleMax
- NumGrid
- DataOffset
- DataTotal
- DrawDescriptors
- DrawData
- Create
- AllowedShowFlags
- ShowLegend
- ShowScaleLeft
- ShowScaleRight
- ShowScaleTop
- ShowScaleBottom
- ShowGrid
- ShowDescriptors
- ShowValue
- ShowPercent
- LegendAlignment
- Accumulative
- VScaleParams
- DescriptorUpdate
- ColorUpdate
- ValuesCheck
- Redraw
- DrawBackground
- DrawLegend
- DrawLegendVertical
- DrawLegendHorizontal
- CalcScales
- DrawScales
- DrawScaleLeft
- DrawScaleRight
- DrawScaleTop
- DrawScaleBottom
- DrawGrid
- DrawChart
MaxData（获得方法）
返回可允许的最大数据量（序列）。
|
uint MaxData()
返回值
最大数据量（序列）。
MaxData（设置方法）
设置可允许的最大数据量（序列）。
|
void MaxData(
参数
value
[in] 最大数据量（序列）。