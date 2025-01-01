文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasShowGrid 

ShowGrid

设置网格的可视标识值(FLAG_SHOW_GRID)。                      

 void  ShowGrid(
   const bool  flag,  // 标识值 
   )

参数

flag

[in] 标识值：

  • true ― 网格可见。
  • false ― 网格不可见。