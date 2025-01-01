文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasCircleAA 

CircleAA

使用反锯齿算法绘制一个圆形

void  CircleAA(
   const int     x,       // X 坐标
   const int     y,       // Y 坐标
   const double  r,       // 半径
   const uint    clr      // 颜色
   );

参数

x

[输入]  圆心的 X 坐标。

y

[输入]  圆心的 Y 坐标。

r

[输入]  圆形半径。

clr

[输入]  ARGB 格式的颜色值。