Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixShowVolumes 

ShowVolumes (Méthode "Get")

Retourne la valeur de la propriété "ShowVolumes".

bool  ShowVolumes() const

Valeur de retour

Valeur de la propriété "ShowVolumes" du graphique assigné à l'instance de classe. Si aucun graphique n'est assigné, retourne faux.

ShowVolumes (Méthode "Set")

Définit une nouvelle valeur à la propriété "ShowVolumes".

bool  ShowVolumes(
   bool  show      // nouvelle valeur
   )

Paramètres

show

[in]  Nouvelle valeur pour la propriété "ShowVolumes".

Valeur de retour

vrai si réalisé avec succès, faux si la propriété n'a pas été changé.