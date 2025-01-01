DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarGráficos de preciosShowVolumes 

ShowVolumes (Método Get)

Obtiene el valor de la propiedad "ShowVolumes".

bool  ShowVolumes() const

Valor devuelto

Valor de la propiedad "ShowVolumes" del gráfico, asignado a la instancia de la clase. Si no hay ningún gráfico asignado, devuelve false.

ShowVolumes (Método Set)

Establece un valor nuevo para la propiedad "ShowVolumes".

bool  ShowVolumes(
   bool  show      // valor nuevo
   )

Parámetros

show

[in]  Nuevo valor de la propiedad "ShowVolumes".

Valor devuelto

true si se ejecuta correctamente, false si la propiedad no ha sido cambiada.