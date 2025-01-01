문서화섹션
Period

차트의 기간을 가져오기.

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  Period() const

값 반환

차트 기간(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES에서)이 클래스 인스턴스에 할당되었습니다. 할당된 차트가 없으면 0을 반환합니다.