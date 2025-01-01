DocumentaciónSecciones
Obtiene el número de subventana del gráfico correspondiente al punto de caída del objeto (experto o script).

int  WindowOnDropped() const

Valor devuelto

Número de subventana del gráfico del punto de caída del objeto. 0 significa ventana del gráfico principal.